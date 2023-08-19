How my boyfriend, native doctor made me homeless — Anambra orphan tells court

According to Vangaurd report, In a heart-wrenching revelation, Victoria Mbachu, an orphan from Anambra, recounted her distressing ordeal before the Nnobi Chief Magistrate Court in Idemili South local government area of the state. She shared how her own boyfriend, Olufemi Salako, and a native doctor, Chijioke Okaa, conspired to deceive her, leaving her homeless and destitute.

Mbachu, testifying under cross-examination, revealed that the native doctor and her boyfriend coerced her into signing documents for her land. They promised her N10 million and the construction of a house in exchange for the land. However, these pledges remained unfulfilled, leaving her and her children without shelter.

The native doctor, Okaa, not only failed to compensate her for the land but also demolished her father’s house and began constructing on the property. The distressed orphan found herself in an unfortunate situation, forced to reside in a hotel in Awka, supported by a benefactor, while her children faced the same predicament.

Mbachu recounted her decision to sell her land to Bonaventure Ezekwenna, a Nigerian based in the United States, for N10 million due to Okaa’s broken promises. As a result, she now finds herself without a place to call home, a far cry from her intention to remain in Nnobi.

During her testimony, Mbachu clarified that her aunt, Mrs. Uchenna Mkpajigide, did not receive any payment from Okaa. She firmly asserted that her aunt, who is married and has a son, would not engage in such actions.

This poignant account sheds light on the devastating impact of deceit and betrayal, leaving a vulnerable orphan without a home or the resources promised to her. The court proceedings highlight the importance of justice in such cases, aiming to restore dignity and accountability to those who have been wronged.

Mohmedia (

)