How Money Failed Gov. Wike & Why Atiku Won PDP Primary -Atiku’s PCC Chieftain, Charles Aniagwu

A prominent chieftain of the PDP’s PCC, Charles Aniagwu, has made some vital revelations regarding how his principal, Atiku, defeated Governor Nyesom Wike at the party primary election despite the governor’s “money.” Speaking on AIT News, Charles emphasized that Atiku’s camp has intentionally left the Rivers State governor to tell his side of the story unopposed.

Addressing the topic, Charles said, “When the topic of zoning the PDP presidential ticket emerged, Atiku said he would not contest if the ticket got micro-zoned to the South East.” This was because the South East is the only zone in the South that has not produced a president since our return to democracy. Azikwe (late) got close to that position, and he is the only politician from the zone to have done so. According to Atiku, the North East has suffered a similar fate.

He added, “However, Governor Wike disagreed with Atiku’s stand because he had assumed that he could use his money to get people to vote for him, but Wike’s money failed him. This made Wike realize that there are individuals who have built networks across the country. Atiku has reached out to people across the LGAs in Nigeria. This was not done alone through projects, but by doing things to show that he is a Nigerian. The first job of a president in presiding over a country is bringing people together to get the job done. Atiku is good at talent hunting without religious or ethnic sentiments. He brought people like Nasir El-Rufai, Soludo, and Okonjo Iweala on board.

You can watch the interview here. (2:43:00 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegorioye (via 50minds

News )

