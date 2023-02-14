How Money Failed Gov. Wike & Why Atiku Won PDP Primary—Atiku’s PCC Chieftain, Charles Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku defeated Governor Nyesom Wike in the party primary election despite the governor’s “money,” according to some crucial discoveries made by Charles Aniagwu, a major chieftain of the PDP’s PCC. Charles stressed on AIT that the Atiku campaign purposefully left the governor of Rivers State unchallenged so that he could provide his side of the story.

When the question of zoning the PDP presidential ticket came up, Atiku vowed he would not run if the ticket was micro-zoned to the South East, according to Charles, who addressed the issue.

This was due to the fact that the South East has been the only region in the South to go without producing a president since we returned to democracy. The only politician from the zone to have come close to holding that position is Azikwe (late). The North East has had a same fate, according to Atiku.

Atiku had believed he could use his money to influence people to vote for him, but Wike’s money had failed him, thus Wike disagreed with Atiku’s position, the governor continued. Wike was thereafter aware that there are people who have established networks all around the nation. Every LGA in Nigeria has received outreach from Atiku.

This was accomplished not just through initiatives but also by doing things to demonstrate his Nigerian heritage. In charge of a nation, a president’s first duty is to mobilize the populace to complete the task at hand. Without regard for race or religion, Atiku is skilled at finding talent. On board were individuals like Okonjo Iweala, Soludo, and Nasir El-Rufai.

Abubakar360 (

)