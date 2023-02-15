‘How Many Of These Governors Have Gone To Court When Northerners Are Killed By Bandits?’ -Sen. Shehu

Senator Shehu Sani speaking on Channels Tv has alleged that the Governors taking the Federal Government to Court are not doing this because of the average Nigerians. If you would recall that the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, and the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai were in Court today as they filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government on the legal tender of the old naira notes.

Senator Shehu Sani argued that the governors are not doing all things in the interest of the average Nigerians. He alleged that they had never taken the Federal government to court when people in the Northern part of the country are being killed by Bandits. He identified that the President has refused to answer to the Governors request because he wants to bring in a new political order.

He said, ”The average person in Nigeria in the last seven years has been traumatised and have faced a lot of hardship. And you can’t talk to me about the average person without talking about the Northern part of Nigeria. How many of these governors have gone to court when Northerners are being killed by Bandits? These are people that have supported all the policies and programmes of Buhari administration.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

