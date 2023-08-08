How Manchester United May Lineup Next Season After Signing Rasmus Højlund, Mason Mount And Andre Onana

As the new football season approaches, Manchester United fans are buzzing with excitement over the club’s recent signings: Rasmus Højlund as a striker, Mason Mount in midfield, and Andre Onana as a goalkeeper. These acquisitions bring fresh talent and depth to the squad, raising anticipation for the team’s performance in the upcoming campaign. In this article, we will explore how Manchester United might line up next season with these new additions.

Formation and Tactical Approach:

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has favored a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation, allowing his team to switch between attacking and defensive postures. With the new signings, this formation could be tweaked to accommodate their strengths.

Goalkeeper:

Andre Onana’s arrival provides healthy competition for the starting goalkeeper spot. His experience and shot-stopping ability will push current goalkeeper Dean Henderson, potentially leading to a rotation or a shift in the pecking order.

Defense:

In defense, the core might remain relatively unchanged. Martinez and Raphael Varane would likely continue their partnership at center-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw would maintain their roles as the full-backs, providing both defensive solidity and attacking support.

Midfield:

With the addition of Mason Mount, Manchester United’s midfield gains a creative spark. He could slot in as an advanced central midfielder, linking up play between the defense and attack. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes could be utilized in a deeper double pivot, offering a mix of defensive solidity and incisive passing.

Attack:

The signing of Rasmus Højlund introduces a new option up front. He could compete with Martial for the starting striker position, utilizing his speed and goal-scoring prowess to provide a different dimension to the attack. The wide positions would likely feature Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, offering pace, dribbling skills, and cutting-edge delivery.

Bench Strength:

Manchester United’s bench would see improved depth with the addition of these players. Players like Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Antony, and others would provide valuable options for tactical changes and rotation.

Conclusion:

The prospect of Manchester United’s lineup next season, bolstered by the signings of Rasmus Højlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana, is an exciting one for fans and neutrals alike. The mix of youth, creativity, and experience could potentially lead to a formidable team capable of challenging for domestic and European honors. As the new season kicks off, all eyes will be on how these new signings gel with the existing squad and adapt to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s tactical approach.

