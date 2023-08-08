NEWS

How Manchester United May Lineup Against Wolves After Signing Rasmus Hojlund

In their opening match of the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United might present a dynamic lineup, boosted by the signing of Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish midfielder’s addition offers versatility and depth to the squad.

With a 4-2-3-1 formation, Onana could guard the goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw operate as full-backs. The central defense might comprise Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, forming a solid partnership. In the midfield pivot, Scott McTominay and Casemiro could provide a strong defensive shield.

The attacking trio might see Bruno Fernandes as the central playmaker, flanked by Jadon Sancho and Rashford on the wings. Rasmus Hojlund’s inclusion could see him slotting into the striker role, offering creativity and ball-winning capabilities. This lineup balances defensive stability with attacking flair, allowing United to dominate possession and control the tempo.

However, this is a speculative lineup and may depend on factors like injuries, fitness levels, and the tactical approach of the manager. Ten Hag could choose to rotate players based on the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, making the final lineup an intriguing anticipation for fans.

