How Manchester United could line up with Hojlund, Mount and Onana

Erik ten Hag has revamped the spine of his Manchester United side this summer, with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana all joining the club.

Onana’s arrival is substantial because it spelled the stop of David de Gea’s 12-year-live on the membership and the Cameroon worldwide has already left pretty the impact following his on-pitch dispute with former membership captain Harry Maguire.

Mount has been a critical parent in pre-season arrangements up to now and he’s probably to begin the season in midfield along Casemiro, any other sure starter.

There are questions marks over whether or not Hojlund’s impending arrival may be finished in time for the Danish global to participate in any pre-season friendlies.

If now no longer, it’s far in all likelihood that he could be eased into lifestyles at United. Ten Hag could, however, throw him directly into the deep quit as he has performed with different signings withinside the past.

When it have become clean that De Gea might now no longer be sticking around, Ten Hag at once recognized Onana as the correct healthy. Speaking whilst the signing become made official, Ten Hag defined precisely why he fought so difficult to be reunited with the previous Barcelona starlet.

“But additionally the talents of a keeper is [about] preserving the aim clean. So that is the primary criterion of a great goalkeeper,” Ten Hag said.

“But, nowadays, soccer additionally needs right gambling from the again, out-gambling qualities, and that may be a exceptional Andre has. You want each and also you want to cowl each areas. So yeah, we’re happy, of course.”

Going into the brand new season, Ten Hag has a settled returned 4 from the ultimate campaign. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane can be reunited after their stellar partnership become disrupted because of damage for the very last stretch of final season.

Luke Shaw will occupy the left flank and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will nearly really pop out on pinnacle withinside the war to begin at proper-again regardless of Diogo Dalot’s new long-time period contract.

Further up the pitch, Casemiro may be partnered with the aid of using Mason Mount, with Bruno Fernandes roaming withinside the wallet as he does. Marcus Rashford, United’s pinnacle scorer from final season, will begin at the left.

Ten Hag has the selection of the use of Jadon Sancho or Antony on the alternative flank however the Dutchman prefers the use of left-footed gamers at the proper side, giving the Brazil worldwide the edge.

Hojlund has been delivered in to steer the road and as soon as he has settled in, he’ll function in maximum games. Sancho is likewise an choice thru the center after a promising trial as a fake 9 in pre-season friendlies.

Anthony Martial stays an choice however his disturbing health file continues to be an issue. As matters stand, he’s going to now no longer be in shape for the begin of the season.

Possible Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

