How Man Was Reportedly Killed Shortly After He Had A Disagreement With Immigration Officer – Reports

An Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lamba, has been accused of killing a man whose name was Jacob Bamgbola in the Idigbo community, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to reports, Jacob Bamgbola was ridding on a motorcycle with his sister’s daughter when some immigration officers who were at a checkpoint stopped him and allegedly demanded for N200 bribe from him.

Jacob Bamgbola refused to pay the money because he believed that he did no wrong. However, as the immigration officers were checking other road users, Jacob Bamgbola used the opportunity and drove off without making any payment to the officers.

Jacob Bamgbola dropped off his sister’s daughter and organized some youths who went with him to the place of the traditional ruler of the community to protest the incessant demand of bribe from security personnel.

During the protest at the place of the traditional ruler, the immigration officers stormed the protest ground and started shooting. In the process of the shooting, Jacob Bamgbola was shot dead by officer Lamba.

