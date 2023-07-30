How Man Utd could line up with Hojlund

The Red Devils have reached a £72million deal to land the 20-year-old Atalanta ace.

United will pay £64m upfront, with a further £8m coming in accessories as Hojlund pens a five-yr deal after pronouncing good-bye to team-mates.

Erik ten Hag has been very open approximately his choice to land a new striker, with only Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes breaking the 10-aim mark a few of the squad ultimate season.

And following the settlement struck among the 2 sides, the Dutchman can get to making plans how Hojlund will in shape into his team.

The maximum apparent solution could be for the forward – dubbed the Danish Erling Haaland – to in shape in on the tip of United’s attack.

Ten Hag is possibly to undertake his standard 4-three-three formation as soon as once more, with Hojlund becoming in snuggly withinside the No.nine spot.

This might see him supported through Rashford – who declared left-wing to be his favoured position – and one of Antony or Jadon Sancho at the proper wing.

In midfield, new membership captain Fernandes might be joined with the aid of using Mason Mount and Casemiro on maximum matchdays.

With Andre Onana anchoring the defence, the the rest could be unchanged from Ten Hag’s favoured again line final season.

This could consequently see Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at CB with Luke Shaw at left-again – with proper-again being the only region in which Ten Hag can toss up his alternatives from recreation to sport.

Of course, the ex-Ajax boss may be bendy together along with his tactics, and can even circulate to a two-striker diamond midfield towards sure opposition – once more spearheaded with the aid of using Hojlund and Rashford.

Alternatively, United may want to undertake a three-at-the-lower back device with bombing wing-backs assisting a deadly attacking trident.

United may also be reinforced way of means of the arrivals of Mount and Onana alongside the backbone of the team.

