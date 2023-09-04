How Man United Manager May Set Up His Formation After Signing Reguilon, Højlund And Amrabat

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has been making headlines with some significant signings in the summer transfer window. The acquisitions of Sergio Reguilon, Rasmus Højlund, and Sofyan Amrabat have raised expectations among the Red Devils’ faithful. With the Premier League season underway, fans are eager to see how these new arrivals will fit into the team’s tactical setup. In this article, we’ll explore how Ten Hag may set up his formation against Brighton with these new additions in mind.

1. Sergio Reguilon: Reinforcing the Left-Back Position

The signing of Sergio Reguilon addresses one of Manchester United’s long-standing issues – the left-back position. Reguilon’s ability to overlap, deliver dangerous crosses, and contribute offensively could see Ten Hag utilize a formation that makes the most of his attacking prowess. A 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-1-2 formation could suit Reguilon’s style, allowing him to push forward while providing cover in defense.

2. Rasmus Højlund: Striker

Rasmus Højlund’s arrival adds depth to Manchester United’s attack. His vision, passing range, and ability to control the tempo of the game make him a valuable asset. Ten Hag might opt for a 4-3-3 formation to accommodate Højlund as a central attacker, working alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Rashford. This formation would allow Højlund to dictate play and exploit spaces in the attack.

3. Sofyan Amrabat: A Versatile Defensive Option

Sofyan Amrabat’s versatility as a defensive midfielder or central defender gives Ten Hag flexibility in shaping his formation. In matches where United needs added defensive solidity, a 4-2-3-1 formation with Amrabat partnering with a more attacking-minded midfielder could provide a sturdy foundation. His ability to read the game and distribute the ball efficiently would be vital in maintaining possession and launching counterattacks.

Conclusion

The signings of Sergio Reguilon, Rasmus Højlund, and Sofyan Amrabat have injected new dimensions into Manchester United’s squad. How Erik ten Hag decides to set up his formation will depend on the opponent and the style of play he wishes to implement.

