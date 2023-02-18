How Lagosians Reacted Moment Peter Obi Stormed The Trade Fair Centre

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, in Lagos state, have trooped out in large numbers to welcome his arrival into the State

In a video that was shared online, they could be seen chanting his name ‘ Obi’ while also jubilating after he stormed the trade fair center in Lagos

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state has completed his mega rallies across the nation and he is now engaging in visitations and meetings

The labor party presidential aspirant has visited states which include, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers, Taraba, Kogi, Jos, Benue, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Delta, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Kaduna, kano, Birnin Kebbi, and many other States since he officially flagged off his campaign in Nasarawa state a few months ago

After visiting the aforementioned states for mega rallies, he has revisited Anambra, Benue, Enugu, and Kogi not forgetting the federal capital territory in Abuja

However, a video showing his supporters jubilating after his arrival at the trade fair in Lagos has surfaced. His visit to the state would be the third in eight days

It would be recalled that he staged his mega rally in the state last week Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Surulere after which he returned to the state a few days after to meet with traders at the computer village and Ladipo market

The former governor of Anambra state has now returned to the state for the third time to meet with his people at the trade fair

Kindly check out some pictures extracted from the video below

To catch up with the moment, kindly click on the link to the video below

Ok here is a clearer video of Peter Obi's visit to tradefair in lagos. Joy is coming to lagos again & everyone in that city will be free from oppression again 🔥 _#100millionmanmarchforobidatti #tinubuinborno GCFR #ashawo obiano olosho #bawamustgonow omojuwa pic.twitter.com/6FtX9zWkCq — Nigeria Spartan (Nightmare Ndí PDAPC) (@multimeverse) February 18, 2023

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)