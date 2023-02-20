How Kogi Residents Reacted To The Arrival Of Kwankwaso In The State

The New Nigeria Peoples presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was in Kogi State on Sunday and the response from the residents in the state was massive

It is no gainsaying that the former governor of Kano state has been up and doing when it comes to presidential campaigns in the ongoing election period

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has campaigned in several states across the nation since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave the go-ahead for campaigns to begin fully

He has visited, Lagos Ogun, Delta Kano, and so many other states

However, his recent rally in Kogi was no different as he was warmly received by the

The people reacted by coming out in large numbers to welcome him

Kindly check out some pictures from his visit to the state below

After the rally, he took his time to thank the people for their warm reception

