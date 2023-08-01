How is it that a President that had so much hype does not understand energy security- Dahiru asks

Majeed Dahiru, paper columnist, asked that, how is it that a president that had so much hype does not understand energy security.

Majeed Dahiru made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, when he was reacting to President Tinubu’s speech yesterday and the issue relating to palliative to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Dahiru said that if 60 days after subsidy removal was pronounced, we are still having conversations about it and the concomitant effect, it means it’s not a policy in the first place but ‘idiocy”.

“The least I expected yesterday from the president was to remove that policy. Subsidy must be reversed back to petroleum now” He said the most important investment on the economy is the subsidy on petroleum for Nigerians and because government has taken it away, Nigerians are dying slowly. “Nigerians is on the way to Zimbabwe and on its way to Venezuela at the same time. Nigerians are experiencing energy crises”

Dahiru said Tinubu is not even talking about refinery rehabilitation or maintenance. He said in Tinubu’s entire team, nobody knows that energy security is fundamental to economic development anywhere in the world.

“How is it that a president that had so much hype does not understand energy security? I think people around Tinubu should sit down and have a rethink.”

Watch video here(1:17:25)

