How Inter Milan Could Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as they are seeking a new Goalkeeper with Onana a step away from joining Manchester United for a reported fee of €60 million. Inter are looking to bring in another Goalkeeper this summer as replacement for Onana. The 36-year-old is expected to leave Tottenham, who recently signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Inter and Lloris’ representatives have been negotiating for several weeks. The Frenchman has one year left on his contract. Thuram has already joined Inter Milan as free agent and he’s expected to form an Attacking partnership with Lautaro Martinez next season.

Inter may also part ways with Lukaku with Chelsea reportedly willing to sell the Belgian forward for a fee of £40 million.

Juventus and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have also expressed their interest in signing Lukaku. However, the striker reportedly wants to remain at Inter.

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to work with Lukaku but the Belgian forward doesn’t seem interested in playing for Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge remains unclear.

Former Sassuolo midfielder Frattesi joins Inter Milan on a 12 month loan deal with an option to buy. The agreement will be a loan with an obligation to buy for €25m plus ownership of striker Samuele Mulattieri, who is valued at €8m.

Inter Milan Potential Lineup Next Season

Thuram and Lautaro Martinez are the strikers while Dimarco and Dumfries are the wing-backs. Frattesi, Calhanoglu and Barella are the midfielders while Bastoni, Acerbi and Bisseck are the defenders, Hugo Lloris is the Goalkeeper.

