How I’ll eradicate poverty in my constituency – Rep Esset

Over the weekend, Mr. Mark Esset, the federal representative for the Uyo/Uruan/Nsit-Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency, vowed to use programs for empowerment and skill development to put an end to poverty, misery, and unemployment.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Esset argued that in order to build the national development plan, the government should be more approachable to the people by offering effective representation, fulfilling citizens’ expectations, and stating those demands in a manner that is both clear and concise.

In a statement that was captured by Vanguard papers on their official website, “He declared his readiness to drive legislative progress in his area through innovative ideas that would raise the standard of living for the people”.

“As a seasoned lawmaker, I will serve Nigerians through legislation, representation, oversight, and constituency-related duties, which are the four fundamentally significant functions of a legislature,” he said. I can assure Nigerians that we won’t fail them in this regard. For the benefit of the people, it is our duty to keep an eye on how the executive is conducting business; this is the only way we can hold the administration accountable.

“The improvement of the infrastructure will fairly benefit all of my constituents. I will liberate people from poverty, avoidable suffering, and unemployment using substantial skill development programs and empowerment. As a voice for the poor and disadvantaged in society, I promise to speak for the needs and opinions of the general public.

