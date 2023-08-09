How I Went To RCCG When I Gave My Life To Jesus And Wanted To Pay For Prayer – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “Beyond Salvation” at RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2023 – Welcome Service, Day 2 Evening Session.

During his sermon, he told a story of how he went to RCCG when he gave my life to Jesus and wanted to pay for prayer. He said, “We were many the day I gave my life to Jesus Christ. We heard the same sermon. Something pushed me forward because when I joined the Redeemed Christian Church of God, I had a problem and I wanted the problem solved. They told me, if you get to this Church, their prayer is fire. So I came, ready to pay for their prayer and they kept on telling me, “Surrender your life to Jesus Christ, forsake your way of sin, etc.” I was saying, “what’s wrong with these people?”

He then said, “Most of the people then were not highly educated and I was a University lecturer. I was saying, what do they know about sin? You want to call having fun sin? What do they know about philosophy and so on? But a day came and he preaching was on and something deep down within me said, “You said these people are not educated, they don’t know philosophy, they don’t know psychology, look at their faces, they have peace. Have you? with your Ph.D?”

He continued, “Something within me said, “Look at them, they are not asking you to surrender to them, they are asking you to surrender to your maker – the one who controls your future.” If God does not push you forward you won’t come. That night when they gave the altar call, I ran and today I am grateful to God that I ran because somebody pulled me.”

Finally, he said, “So you are saved by grace not by your own work. But God does not expect you to abuse that grace.”

