How I Was Shot By A Soldier For Parking At A Bus-Stop, Commercial Driver Narrates

According to a report from The Punch papers, a commercial bus driver, Sunday Bolaji, who was shot by a power-drunk soldier at Magboro Bus Stop in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, narrates his ordeal to the Punch on how he was shot by a leader of soldiers after parking at a bus stop to meet a customer he was to convey to Ibadan. The victim revealed that he asked him who parked the car there, and he told him he was the one, and immediately the soldier leader asked him to give him his car key, which he refused.

In his words, “I went out on Saturday, June 24, to meet someone who could provide me the contact information for a client I needed to deliver to Ibadan on Sunday. So, when I arrived in Magboro on that particular day, I parked my car at the bus stop. However, as I was making my way toward the individual, a man who appeared to be the commander of a squad of troops yelled out to me and inquired about who had parked the car.

I admitted to him that I had parked the bus there. He demanded my car key without asking any more questions. He started taking his belt from his waist and urged me to sit inside the gutter when I questioned why I should give him the key to my car. I informed him that I had done nothing improper to merit the directive to sit in a gutter. I didn’t take anything, and I didn’t do anything else wrong. I was only awaiting my travel companion.

He used a sharp object attached to the gun’s nozzle to puncture two of my vehicle’s tires before I realized what was occurring. He also shattered the side windows and the windscreen of my car. The troops started firing as soon as I tried to flee for my life. I was shot in the back, and I fell into a gutter. I had a gunshot wound, and it was causing me the most agonizing suffering.

However, the driver later disclosed that he was rescued by a passerby and rushed to the hospital. He also revealed that the police are currently on the case, noting that he only wants justice.

Source: The Punch papers

