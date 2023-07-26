How I was given the name Olufunke, despite not from Yoruba land-Tamunominini Makinde

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this afternoon, it was reported that Mrs Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, who happens to be the wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has revealed how she was given her Yoruba name.

While she was revealing how she was named Olufunke, she said herself and her husband have been together for more than 32 years, as he is 52 years of age now.

She said, “I think this was like the second year, or so when I started visiting his house or something like that. His friends would come around, and they would call me Omi, omi. They would shorten my name and just call it Omi.”

She said when they got married, and unknown to her, he (Seyi Makinde) had already foreseen the gap that would happen in pronunciation, as she had never really lived in the Western part before. So, she doesn’t know what Omi means.

She said, “I do not know the implications of how names are shortened, and pronunciations, and the denotations. So, he (Husband) decided to call me ‘Olufunke’ and insisted that I should do publication of name change with my full name and additional name, Olufunke on it.”

She said she did it and that was how her name ‘Olufunke’ came about and when she asked him, what Olufunke means, he said the one that God has given him (Seyi Makinde) to pamper and when she heard this, she loved it.

