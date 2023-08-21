How I Was Able To Win Over My Boss Who Didn’t Like Me By Going To Pick Him At The Airport – Dr. Daniel Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “When You Are Nothing (3)” at their Sunday Worship Service

According to him, “You should be nice to people, no matter how you are treated. If you only do good in response to good, then you are just polite. But if you do good in response to evil, then you are kind. We are made for love, and by love, on this earth, we were made to love each other because, at death, all of us will take our examination on love.”

He then told the story of how he was able to win over his boss who didn’t like him by going to pick him at the airport. He said, “I worked in a place some years ago, and I worked under a boss who did not like me at all. And he did not hide it, always harassing me at work. But the Bible teaches us not to be fighting and talking back at people. Then something happened. I was to go to France for a scientific meeting. He, too, was to go to France for a scientific meeting. Because he did not like me, he did not tell me he was going. But I knew he was going. So I got to France before him.”

“A day after I got there, there was a riot. There were strikes. Trains were not moving, and the whole place was down. So those who travelled there that day were in trouble. There was nothing to pick them up from the airport; buses were not moving, and I knew that this my boss was coming. He, too, was visiting France for the first time. I knew that if he came in from Nigeria like that, he would suffer. So I went to the airport, hired a car with my scanty money, and waited for the Nigerian flight to arrive.”

He then said, “Then they started alighting. Looking at him from the front, I could see the worry on his face, though he had not seen me yet. He had been told at the airport that there was no bus, taxi, or train. So he came and saw me and said, “Dr. Olukoya, what are you doing here?” I said, “I came here to receive you because I know you will suffer. No bus, no taxi, no train.” He was speechless. I said “Follow me, sir”. So I took his luggage, and he followed me. Then we entered, and I took him to where he should go.”

“As the taxi was going through the town of Paris, he could see that the town was in a mess. I took him to his hotel. When he got down, he looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “I am sorry, I never liked you. But this thing you have done today, you have won me over.” And from that day on, in our place of work, if I am not there and somebody is talking against me, he will fight them behind my back.”

Finally, he said, “That is because I exhibited the Biblical character called ‘love’. It is easy for me to say “This man has been harassing me, let him suffer”. But that will not be biblical. So when you have the love of Christ in you, you have to be good and pleasant to others. We should be complementary, not harsh or critical. We should offer encouragement when needed. We should lend a helping hand even when it is not asked for.

