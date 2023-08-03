How I survived being poisoned in prison when Abacha detained me- Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has narrated how he survived being poisoned in prison when former military Head of state, the late General Sani Abacha detained him and the late Shehu Yar’Adua. Obasanjo who disclosed that Yar’Adua was poisoned in prison said he was also supposed to be poisoned but he survived because the doctor that was sent to poison him mishandled it.

Narrating how it happened on Untold stories with Adesuwa, the former President said, “What he (the doctor) did was that he came to Jos prison and he took me out of the prison. He took me to a Guest house in the GRA.

He had this needle which is already poisoned which is what they did to Shehu Yar’Adua. The idea was to inject me with the needle. So he said he wanted to take my blood because they heard that I had cholesterol. I said no, I don’t have cholesterol, I’m diabetic but I do and have the instrument for measuring it. I said look, I’ve taken care of my diabetes in prison so you won’t touch me. So that was what saved me.

Then he said when you get to where you are going, they will come again. So when I got to Yola, within the third day, I told the prison superintendent that I am diabetic, I want to see a doctor. And they called a doctor who was a specialist is Yola general hospital, who happened to be a Yoruba man called Ajuwon, and who seems to have known a lot about me.

So he came and I told him what happened. He said look, for diabetes, you are doing right. Keep doing what you are doing. But if anybody comes to say they are taking your blood, tell the prison superintendent to call me.

And they came as they have promised. So Dr Ajuwon was then called again and he said to him, look what do you want? He said blood. Dr Ajuwon said no no no, I will give you blood. He took the blood and gave to him. He (Dr Ajuwon) then said when are we going to hear the results? He said as soon as I get to Abuja. My sister we haven’t heard the results till today.”

(From 46:00)

