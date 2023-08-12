How I Surrendered My Gift to God and Became a Great Drama Minister – Mike Bamiloye Reveals

Nigerian Christian drama minister, actor, film producer, and director Mike Bamiloye is known for his popular Christian dramas that have been seen by millions of people around the world. But what many people don’t know is that his journey to becoming a successful drama minister was not easy.

In a recent social media post, Bamiloye shared how he surrendered his gift to God and became a great drama minister. He said that he was a gifted writer, but he was using his gift to write non-Christian stories. One day, God spoke to him and told him to stop writing non-Christian stories and start writing for Him.

Bamiloye said that he was hesitant at first, but he eventually obeyed God. He withdrew all of his non-Christian scripts from publishers and started writing Christian dramas. He said that it was the best decision he ever made. In his words “I was a gifted writer, but I was using my gift for my pleasure, but when I surrendered my gift to God, He used it to reach millions of people with the gospel.”

Bamiloye also encouraged others to use their gifts to serve God. He said, “Every gift is deposited in a person’s life by God for the expansion of the Kingdom of God. It is not meant to serve your pleasures and neither was it given to you to do whatever you like with it.”

Bamiloye’s story is a reminder that God can use anyone willing to surrender their gifts to Him. If you have a gift, don’t be afraid to use it to serve God. You never know how many people you might impact.

Read the full story on Facebook here

