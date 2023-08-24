How I Stopped The Negative Pattern In My Family That Does Not Allow People To Travel—J Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries International, in the video of a message shared on his official Facebook page, which he delivered at an ongoing crusade service being held overseas has revealed how he faced a negative pattern in his family that does not allow people to travel.
According to the cleric, revealed in his words, from 02:14 to 03:17 of the video, “In my family, there is a pattern, we are very rich, my father has money, so also are my uncles—everybody has money in the family but, we cannot travel, we were local champions. The first time I went to get a visa to London, the people at the centre took my picture, looked at my name, Johnson Suleman, and said, Hmmm, a suicide bomber. That was how I was denied the visa. There was no excuse I could give to change their minds”.
As shared by the cleric in his words from 03:32 to 05:38 of the video, ” I investigated, we only had one aunty that travelled to France in our family but she had a stroke—others had money but they couldn’t travel. Then, for 21 days, I began to face it in prayers and tear it up that, I refuse to be local. However, in that period, I was already popular but, only in the villages. No village didn’t know me. But, after I prayed, I was in Lagos and I got a call from an Embassy they asked for my wife and I told them I was with her. After we got to the Embassy, they took a picture of my wife and the consular general asked my favourite between tea and coffee, after I’d thought of how long I’d been denied a visa to travel abroad, I told him both coffee and tea. Since then, I’ve been able to travel all across the only toured the globe. The negative pattern was broken and stopped, I was free”.
