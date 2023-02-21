How I Stopped Obasanjo’s Third-Term Bid In National Assembly — Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku has revealed how he stopped Obasanjo’s third-term bid in National Assembly.

NewsOnline reports that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that his intimate relationship with National Assembly members when he was Nigeria’s vice-president, stopped former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third-term bid.

He said the relationship enabled him and some NASS members to stop Obasanjo’s third-term agenda, he said, he was eager to re-ignite with the NASS candidates after his election as president, along with their own successful election.

This, Atiku noted, would enable them better function and deepen democracy.

The PDP presidential candidate made the remarks at the 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation Strategic Engagement Meeting with National Assembly candidates on Sunday night in Abuja.

He stated, “During my tenure as vice-president, I developed a very intimate relationship with members of the National Assembly and it was that relationship that enabled us to stop the third-term or the life Presidency attempt by President Ob asanjo.

“I really look forward to re-engaging you as you return to the National Assembly for your functions from the constitution, and to further deepen democracy development and progress of our nation.”

Lamenting the current security and economic situation, the former vice-president said, “Our nation has found itself in one of the most challenging times in the history of this country. Now, we are more divided than ever, because of the activities and the policies of the current APC government. Likewise our security situation has gone from bad to worse, and our economy is in shambles.”

He pointed out that the challenges facing the people and the executive arm were enormous, such that, “we must work together to take out the country from its present predicament and malaise.”

The meeting, which later went into a private session, resolved as their covenant with Nigerians to reduce the cost of governance, through improving citizens’ oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction.

