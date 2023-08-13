How I Plan To Help Young Nigerians in 2023 — Seyi Tinubu

The co-founder of Nuella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu, has expressed commitment to creating 10,000 jobs for young Nigerians in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day.

According to Punch, discussing this year’s theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” Tinubu emphasized that dedication holds the potential not only to transform individual lives but also entire communities and industries. This aligns seamlessly with the theme’s call for innovation and positive influence.

According to a statement released by the foundation on Saturday, Tinubu revealed intentions to generate employment opportunities in the coming months. He elaborated, “Over the next few months, we are committed to generating these job opportunities by equipping Nigerians with the necessary tools, resources, and prospects that empower them to forge their own paths towards success across various sectors and industries.

Additionally, we intend to bolster these efforts through the establishment of exchange programs and summits both within Africa and beyond. Furthermore, we aspire to provide continued support to those who have initiated prosperous businesses, offering resources to amplify their impact and provide employment to an even greater number of individuals.”

