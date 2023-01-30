How I Plan To Address Youth Unemployment In Lagos – LP Gov Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In order to address the issue of youth unemployment in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a candidate for governor on the Labour Party (LP) ticket in Lagos State, has pledged to teach young people job skills.

In contrast to the stereotype that young people without jobs are lazy, Rhodes-Vivour claimed that many of them actually want jobs in order to make a decent living. He made this claim during a debate for governor candidates in the state on ThePlatform on Sunday.

He declared, “They want jobs, therefore we’re going to make sure we provide them employability skills and domicile these skills at the local governments.

In order to decentralize growth in Lagos, which he claimed is one of the key issues with the state’s development, the LP candidate promised to complete around 160 kilometers of rail infrastructure in four years.

He stated that if elected, he would not support the “agbero system,” which he claimed has led to numerous safety hazards in the state. He also expressed concerns about traffic law enforcement and road safety.

Speaking on the subject of health as well, Rhodes-Vivour pledged to concentrate on primary and preventative care, collaborate with non-governmental organizations, and inform the populace about how to get healthcare.

The LP candidate discussed his intentions for addressing the flood and waste management concerns in the state, emphasizing the need to separate the water corporation system, establish a plan for protecting wetland areas, and recycle garbage to create alternative sources of energy.

