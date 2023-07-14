How I Made A Landlord To Give Quit Notice To Tenants Using His House For Cult Meeting- Johnson Suleman

Nigerian Popular Preacher and Founder of Omega Fire International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, recently revealed how he made a landlord to give quit notice to people using his house for cultism.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook, the clergy man telling christians to have money because money ends wickedness. He said that when he travelling years ago along an express road, he sighted a house that cult members rented as their meeting place. He said that he went to the landlord and make inquires about the house because his intentions was to end that association.

The landlord of the house never wanted to rent the house to the clergy man because it was used by cult members but the landlord’s wife persuaded her husband to approved it because the clergy man insisted on paying double rented for 10 years. That was how the clergy man intentionally made the landlord drive out the cult members from that environment.

