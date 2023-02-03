How I Escaped Plot To Kill Me On My Farm – Governor Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has recounted how he escaped an attempt to assassinate him over his position on open grazing.

It would be recalled that on 20th, March 2021 Governor Ortom was reportedly attacked by armed men on his farm in Tyomu village along the Makurdi-Gboko road and it took the swift response of his security team to repel the attack while he escaped (Source: Daily Post)

In a video shared on YouTube by AIT , Governor Ortom disclosed that the group which claimed responsibility for the attempt to eliminate him issued a statement saying the reason why he escaped was due to a technical error on their part

According to Governor Ortom: “…you will recall that on the 20th of March 2021, I was attacked at Tyomu along the Gboko-Makurdi road. After the attempt on my life, a group issued a press statement taking responsibility for the failed assassination attempt, they said I escaped because of a technical error they had but I won’t be lucky next time, and they vowed to get me at all cost”.

