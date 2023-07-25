How I brought peace between Okowa and Ned Nwoko when Okowa was running for Governor- Nwaoboshi

A former Senator who represented Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi has narrated how he brought peace between the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and the current Senator representing Delta North, Prince Ned Nwoko. It should be recalled that Nwaoboshi has been having a running battle with Okowa. He gave this narration on NOL24 after the recent ruling of the supreme court which nullified his detention for money laundering.

Speaking during the interview, he said, “for your information when Okowa contested for governorship, I approached Okowa when he was contesting, I said I want to bring the whole people from Delta North together. Whoever has annoyed you or you have a quarrel with, forget it, you stoop to conquer. And who was that person he was quarrelling with? It was Ned Nwoko.

I went to Ned Nwoko’s house and told Ned that the problem between you and Okowa, I want to settle it. He stated his side of the issue to me and I said don’t worry. And I came back to Asaba, I met Okowa and told him the same thing. And I said you are looking for something for whatever it is worth, I want us to go to Ned’s house.

He resisted it. I said no, he must listen to my advice. Eventually, he agreed. I called Ned and told him that I’m bringing Okowa to his house and he said it’s not possible. I said I am coming with him.

I drove with Okowa from his house to Ned’s house and we brought peace between the two of them. Before then because he lost election to Okowa in the Senate, he has been trying to involve Okowa and Hilary in the case of arms and criminal these things and Okowa tried to manage and the thing got so bad. I was the one that brought peace between them. So I’m not only bitter, I’m very bitter because I was innocent. But thank God I’ve been vindicated by the supreme court.”

