How gunmen in 7 jeeps attacked my house — Ex-PDP BoT Chair

In a recent report by Vanguard , Senator Walid Jibrin, the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, shared a chilling account of how he narrowly escaped death during a horrifying attack on his residence in Abuja. According to Jibrin, a group of gunmen in seven jeeps stormed his house, violently vandalized his bedroom, and stole crucial documents.

During a press briefing in Kaduna, Senator Jibrin recounted the terrifying ordeal and revealed that although he was not present at home during the attack, the gunmen managed to abduct his houseboy, only to release him later at an undisclosed location.

The attackers, suspected to be bandits or kidnappers, forcibly entered Jibrin’s rented residence at Brains & Hermas Estate APO 3 FCT Abuja. They aggressively searched his main bedroom, believing that he had hidden a substantial sum of N5 billion and ammunition. However, to their disappointment, they found nothing.

Senator Jibrin reported the incident to the Inspector General of Police, who directed the CP FCT to handle the investigation. Despite the traumatic experience, Jibrin affirmed that he has never kept such a large amount of money or ammunition in his house. He clarified that he does not own any personal properties in Abuja, FCT, or his Local Government Headquarters in Nasarawa LG, including any houses in his Nasarawa State HQ in Lafia.

Maintaining his reputation of honor and integrity, Jibrin emphasized that he has never worked with the Federal Government. He holds the position of Company Executive in the Nigerian 175 Textiles and is currently a National Life Patron of the Industry, along with being a Strategic Member of the National Council of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Furthermore, Senator Walid Jibrin called on Nigerians to exercise caution when using religion to pursue selfish motives. He stressed the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria. Jibrin cited past leaders who successfully governed the country without exploiting religious differences for political gains, emphasizing that unity and respect for one another’s beliefs are crucial for Nigeria’s progress.

He expressed concern over recent pronouncements by a former Northern governor, warning against adopting a “Muslim-Muslim agenda” to govern a state, as such actions may hinder inter-religious harmony in the country.

source: Vanguard

