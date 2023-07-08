How God Intervened In The Academic Performance Of A Dull Boy After We Prayed For Him -Pastor Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “The All Sufficient God” at RCCG July 2023 Holy Ghost Service || 7 July, 2023.

He read the book of Genesis 21:7 which says, “And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me” and said that he can give joy to one person, He has enough joy to give. He then gave a testimony of how God intervened in the academic performance of a dull boy after we prayed for him.

He said, “Some of you will remember the story of a boy whose parents are Professors at University of Ibadan but the boy was so dull. You can imagine, the father a Professor, the mother a Professor but the boy? He was always at the bottom of the class. And moving from a class of twenty-five to a class of thirty, his position would move from twenty-fifth to thirtieth and then the parents got born again and brought the boy and we prayed a simple prayer for the boy and God intervened.”

“In the next examination, the boy took first, the teacher said it is not possible. They said even if they gave him the answer to copy he will copy it wrongly so they gave him another exam and he scored higher so he became a surprise to his lecturers. I told you the story because God said there is someone here today that from now, your academic performance will surprise your teachers. God can give joy to one person and make that joy so big that others would share like in Genesis 21:1-7, Sarah said: “God has made me laugh…”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 5 hours 20 minutes for the sermon

PrayerMedia (

)