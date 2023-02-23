How foreign hackers blocked Lai Mohammed’s phone in 2015, while trying to rig election for Jonathan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Premium Times paper online this morning, it was reported that in the 2015 general elections, two foreign firms, attempted to manipulate Nigeria’s presidential election to help former President Goodluck Jonathan win re-election but, they eventually failed, as their plots to discredit the candidacy of now President Muhammadu Buhari, in favour of Jonathan, got exposed by The Guardian of London.

How It Happened…

It was reported that in the early days of 2015, Team Jorge, a hacking and disinformation firm that is led by an Isreali cyber attacker, reached an agreement with a Britain political persuasion consultancy organisation, Cambridge Analytica, as the two firms then began a secret mission to hack into Nigeria’s electioneering processes to ensure Goodluck Ebele Jonathan wins the election.

It was reported that the brain behind Team Jorge, was Tel Hanan, who had in time past, boasted to have worked covertly on more than 33 presidential elections.

It was made known that the secretive collaboration of the two firms, was described by investigators as a clandestine mission to manipulate the Africa’s largest democracy. The two firms eventually swung into action, by hacking into Nigeria’s electioneering system and targeted the All Progressives Congress’ strategic moves.

Guardian reported that, the firms first found their way to film some secret meetings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Campaign team, using a mole, to gain access to rare information they could use in favour of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. The firms also claimed that before the election was postponed, they knew about it a week before and that worked in favour of Goodluck Jonathan, even though he did not win the election.

In the footage that was gotten, Mr Hanan, demonstrated how they hacked some Gmail and Telegram accounts to gain intelligence that could be used against the APC and how they unleashed cyber attacks on the leaders in Buhari’s APC to set them off balance.

It was reported that Lai Mohammed, who was the APC’s spokesman, was one the targets, as his phone suddenly stopped working on the presidential election day, as he could neither receive nor place a call to anyone and that was why APC members could not communicate with Lai Mohammed through his phone.

The intruding election manipulators were also reported to have produced a series of YouTube video content, research works and stories to support Jonathan’s campaign.

Despite the foreign firms’ cyber intervention, however, Mr Buhari defeated Mr Jonathan to become Nigeria’s president.

