How Face-Off Between Niger Gov, Senator Disrupted Pro-Tinubu Rally

Dozens of security operatives on Tuesday disrupted a campaign rally organised for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The “Grand Lockdown Rally” billed to hold at the New Bussa Township stadium in Borgu, is organised by Project 774, a political group under the leadership of Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North).

The Niger state Working Committee of the APC had been invited to the campaign rally by Senator Abdullahi, who serves as the Deputy Whip of the Senate.

The letter of invitation was addressed to the state party chairman, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, and was signed by his special assistant for operations, Hon. Mohammed Garba Danladi.

“I am instructed to invite you and your executive committee to the Grand Lockdown Rally in support of Jagaban Borgu and Kashim Shettima, our party’s candidates for president and vice president, as well as Hon. Mohammed Bago and Comrade Yakubu Garba, who are running for governor and deputy governor of Niger state, respectively, in the general elections of 2023.

“We wish to solicit and count on your unwavering support towards the success of the rally,” the letter said. “In view of the need to galvanise support and positively enhance the chances of our party in the forthcoming elections.”

However, the state executive of the party distanced itself from the event and urged all party members to stay home.

The scheduled demonstration, according to a statement by the state’s publicity secretary, Mallam Musa Dan Sarkindaji, is against the party’s united campaign structure.

Instead, the party invited its leaders, partners, and supporters to turn out for the major zonal event, which is slated for Wednesday in Bida, the headquarters of the Bida local government.

Numerous officers from the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, and Federal Road Safety Corps blocked the entrance when our journalist reached the New Bussa township stadium, denying admission to APC supporters.

When questioned, some security personnel—who asked to remain unnamed because they were not authorised to speak—claimed that they had been sent to the location on “directive from the above” to barricade entrance.

According to DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman for Niger, security personnel were dispatched to the campaign site to avert a breakdown in law and order after receiving information about a potential security breach.

