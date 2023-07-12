How Ehizojie was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging for killing his manager & hotelier

Credit: Lindaikejisblog

In a landmark ruling, the Lagos State High Court has convicted and sentenced Jeffrey Ehizojie, a former hotel worker, to death by hanging for the brutal killing of the owner and manager of Etashol and Suites Hotel. The tragic incident took place in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State.

The presiding judge, Justice Oyindamola Ogala, delivered the verdict, finding Ehizojie, 30, guilty of beating and strangulating Olusola Olusoga, the hotel owner. The court determined that the prosecution successfully established the two-count charge of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Ogala emphasized that the core of the prosecution’s case relied on Ehizojie’s confessional statement and circumstantial evidence. She noted that the defendant’s retracted defense statement contradicted his earlier admission that he had been informed by a fellow employee, Henry, about a significant amount of money kept by the hotel owner. According to the judge, confessional statements hold significant weight in criminal proceedings and can serve as the sole basis for conviction if voluntarily given.

The judge expressed skepticism about Ehizojie’s claim of being shocked by the news of his boss’s and manager’s deaths upon his arrest in Port Harcourt, considering his intimate knowledge of the hotel’s affairs. She emphasized that the defendant’s own testimony confirmed his presence at the crime scene, further supported by exhibits presented before the court.

Justice Ogala also scrutinized Ehizojie’s account of leaving the hotel premises on January 25, 2019, and his failure to return or report the incident to the police. She highlighted the lack of a credible explanation for his flight to Port Harcourt, leading to his eventual arrest. The judge concluded that the circumstantial evidence overwhelmingly pointed to the defendant’s guilt.

In her final verdict, Justice Ogala stated, “After careful consideration of the facts in this case, I hereby find the defendant guilty of the two-count charge against him. The court sentences you, Jeffrey Ehizojie, to be hanged by the neck until you are dead.”

Ehizojie, a resident of Edo state, stood trial from February 25, 2021. The prosecution presented four witnesses, including David Nkwor, a former computer engineer at Etsahol Hotel. Nkwor testified that the police informed him about the crime and obtained a statement from him at the State Criminal Investigative Department. He identified Ehizojie and other colleagues in a video footage from the hotel’s surveillance system, showing them assaulting and ultimately killing the manager.

The defendant testified as the sole witness in his defense. However, the court determined that his retraction of the confessional statement was an attempt to absolve himself of guilt.

Ehizojie was charged under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and pleaded not guilty to the charges before his conviction.

The ruling marks a significant step towards ensuring justice for the victims and sends a strong message about the severe consequences individuals face for such heinous crimes. The judgment serves as a reminder that the Nigerian judicial system upholds the principles of fairness, due process, and punishment for those found guilty.

