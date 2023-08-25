How Eating Tomatoes Often Reduce Your Risk Of Stroke

Stroke as we all know is one of the emergency health conditions that is capable of causing fatality if not urgently taken care of. The reason being that before a person suffers stroke, the brain cells are deprived of blood to a significant extent leading to death of numerous cells before the person gets paralyzed or even gets permanently deformed. Some people never fully recover from stroke, so there is need to take the condition very seriously.

In this article in line with a publication on WebMD, we are going to be finding out the important roles of eating tomatoes towards lowering a person’s risk of stroke.

How Eating Tomatoes Can Prevent Stroke In Older People

1. Tomatoes contain antioxidant that prevents inflammation in the body and since inflammation is one of the chief causes of stroke, this further lowers your risk of suffering stroke in most cases. So for that reason, there is need for you to eat tomatoes as much as possible when you get the chance because antiinflammatory foods will always be considered much healthier than random foods.

2. Tomatoes lower cholesterol level – high low quality cholesterol is one of the causes of stroke. When your cholesterol level is high, it can cause an obstruction in the flow of blood throughout the body which ends up causing you to have stroke. So for that reason, there is need to eat to tomatoes because they help lower bad cholesterol in the blood.

3. Tomatoes helps to prevent your blood from clotting. When the blood clots, the risk of stroke will be much higher but eating tomatoes can also help in this regard by preventing your blood from clotting.

4. Tomatoes boost a person’s immune system. All these factors or benefits of tomatoes help prevent an older adult from suffering stroke.

Kwajaffa (

)