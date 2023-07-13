NEWS

How Does Smoking Affect Your Brain

We found that smokers had a thinner cerebral cortex than non-smokers in other words, smoking was destroying the grey matter in smokers. This is crucial because the cerebral cortex is a part of the brain that is crucial for thinking skills including memory and learning, so thicker is better.

According to Healthline”, Once nicotine has entered the body, it is distributed quickly through the bloodstream and crosses the blood-brain barrier reaching the brain within 10–20 sec after inhalation. Below is how Smoking affects your brain.

The investigators discovered the addictive chemical nicotine found in all tobacco products both in the blood and attached to molecules in the brain after exposure to secondhand smoke. This nicotine binding was similar in smokers and nonsmokers.

Smoking accelerates the aging of the brain. If you smoke, quit. Partial reversal of the damage to the brain caused by smoking can occur after quitting but it’s a long process, so don’t delay quitting. Brain aging doesn’t suddenly start happening at a given age.

