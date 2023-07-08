NEWS

How Does Diabetes Affect Fertility In Women

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in the world. As of 2016, Nigeria has the highest number of people with diabetes with 3.9 million. This figure will be doubled by 2020. In the 90s, little was known about diabetes in Nigeria. Today, the average household has a diabetes scare. Diabetes is the main cause of serious infections like heart failure, cardiovascular diseases like stroke, erotic dysfunction, nephropathy, retinopathy, vascular dysfunction, and different forms of cancer.

According to Healthline”, Most diabetic patients suffer from non-healing wounds, which leads to Amputation of limbs, hands, and feet. Also, diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease. Nigeria has one of the worst healthcare facilities in the world and the poverty index is so low. However, here is how diabetes affects fertility in women.

In women, diabetes can result in irregular or absent menstrual cycles, while in men it can cause problems getting and maintaining erections and lower levels of testosterone. It can also increase the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth, cesarean section, and the baby needing intensive care after birth.

Women who have diabetes are likely to experience irregular or absent periods and premature ovarian failure. The presence of diabetes complications is also known to significantly reduce fertility rates. The reproductive period of diabetic women may be reduced due to delayed menarche and premature menopause. During the reproductive years, diabetes has been associated with menstrual abnormalities, such as oligomenorrhea and secondary amenorrhea.

