How Does Daytime Sleeping Affect The Heart?

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

People who spend most of their time up at night tend to be drowsy during the day, and this is often encouraged. However, there are others who obtain a sufficient amount of sleep at night but who nap excessively during the day, a behaviour that has been linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other health issues.

This article is based on a report from WebMD, and it explores the potential negative effects of afternoon naps on cardiovascular health. Keep reading and learning new things.

According to healthline the chance of developing cardiovascular disease increases with the number of afternoon naps you take.

Over 307,000 persons were surveyed by the researchers. There was a significant reduction in risk of metabolic syndrome among those who slept for fewer than 40 minutes per day, and even a marginal reduction among those who slept for less than 30 minutes per day.

However, those who slept for longer than 40 to 90 minutes during the day had a significantly increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The effects on the heart and the blood sugar level of excessive daytime sleep are clear. Even if you get adequate sleep at night, you may still be increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other conditions associated with metabolic syndrome if you nap excessively during the day.

