How Do You Know The Perfect Will Of God For Your Life?-Pastor Benny Hinn Reveals.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “How Do You Know The Perfect Will Of God For Your Life?Not the permissive, but the perfect will. How do you come to the place to know that This is God’s perfect plan for my life? On this note, Many of us want to make decisions in life and sometimes we made the wrong decision.

Speaking Further he said “How do we make that right decision that we need to make? On this note, today we’re going to talk about that and I pray the Lord would use his word To minister to you in Jesus name. I also thank you for being with me today. And it is my prayer that God will enrich you to abide by his word in the mighty name of Jesus. Speaking further he said “The will of God is only known by the Holy Spirit and only those living in Christ. Jesus can do it. So if you are a child of God then you will have the ability by the spirit to know God’s will for your life. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Put your trust in Jesus and God’s will be known unto you.

