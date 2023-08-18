‘How Do You Find 104,000 Households By States To Distribute The Rice?’ – Prof Magnus Kpakol

A Former Economic Adviser To Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Magnus Kpakol has raised a question on how the State Governments will be able to distribute the bag of rice allocated by the FG to 104,000 households in each state. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the Federal Government might need to get the actual data of the poor people in those states. He argued further that to avoid the mismanagement of palliative, the FG should create a register with a follow-up measure to ensure that the palliative was properly disbursed.

He said, ”I think the Federal Government needs to find the correct data of poor people. If you look at this distribution of rice, how do you find 104,000 households by state to distribute the rice? I think this is some of the areas where we may have been politically skewed. And I think there are many transparent ways of getting things done. If there is a political will of collecting the data transparency, they can do it.”

