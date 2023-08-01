How do you expect 500bn even if it is well spent to have effect on the problems we are facing-Dahiru

Majeed Dahiru, paper columnist, asked that, how will President Tinubu expect 500 billion naira even if it is well spent to have effect on the problems Nigerians are facing today.

Majeed Dahiru asked the question in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, when he was reacting to President Tinubu’s speech yesterday and the issue relating to palliative to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Majeed Dahiru said that government before President Bola Tinubu has done more than 500 billion naira that he is talking about, even when subsidy is still there and there are no effects on the economy. He said what that means is that, President Tinubu need to do more.

Majeed asked that how will Tinubu remove subsidy from petrol, float the naira without having productive economy to attract foreign exchange or to stabilise national currency, which on its own supposed to have effect on petrol because you are importing it. Which means the price of petrol will keep going up.

“So how do you expect 500 billion even if it is well spent to have effect on the problems we are facing today?”

Majeed said is as though the issue of corruption is not even on the agenda of President Tinubu and he is honest enough not to even talk about it.

Watch video here(1:12:42)

