How Do The Yorubas Come In Again When They Have Had Their Turn? – Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi shouldn’t have been running against each other in the 2023 elections, according to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba sociocultural organization Afenifere.

In an interview with The Niche on Thursday, Adebanjo made this revelation.

He said, “Unless Peter Obi wins the election, and I am saying Peter Obi because all other candidates are not competent, chaos will result from anything to the contrary.

“When it is the Yoruba’s turn again, how do they enter? Maybe the South-South? The Southeast is the only area that has not yet taken its turn. In the interests of peace, equity, and justice, we came to the Southeast, not for any other reason than the constitutional arrangement we had committed to, stated Pa Adebanjo.

This article is according to Vanguard paper. Dear esteemed reader, What are your opinions concerning this?

Nicegirl232 (

)