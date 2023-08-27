‘How did you attend varsity without primary, secondary education?’ Atiku tackles Tinubu

According to a report by Vanguard, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has questioned the educational qualifications of President Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar has filed a lawsuit in a US court seeking to compel Chicago State University (CSU) to release Tinubu’s academic records. Abubakar alleges that Tinubu has made false and misleading statements about his educational qualifications. Tinubu has said that he graduated from CSU with a degree in business administration, but Abubakar’s lawsuit claims that there is no record of Tinubu ever attending CSU.

Tinubu has denied the allegations, calling them “frivolous” and “politically motivated.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Atiku wondered how Tinubu could have attended CSU without primary and secondary education. Tinubu’s credentials show that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and management.

Atiku wrote, “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University. I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity.”

The lawsuit is likely to draw attention to Tinubu’s educational background, which has been a source of controversy for years. Tinubu has never released his academic transcripts, and there is no clear consensus on what his educational qualifications are.

The lawsuit could also have a political impact on the 2023 election. Abubakar is hoping to capitalize on the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s education to damage his reputation and boost his own chances of winning the election.

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will be resolved. However, it is clear that it is a significant development in the 2023 election and could have a major impact on the outcome.

Source: Vanguard

