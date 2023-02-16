How Datti-Ahmed reacted to a northern elder for twisting Peter Obi’s campaign slogan

A video of Labour Party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed criticizing prominent northern elder and Islamic scholar Dr. Usman Bugaje for attempting to twist Peter Obi’s well-known campaign slogan and make it his own has emerged as the race for the presidency in Nigeria continues to heat up ahead of the general elections.

Datti, the younger brother of Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), pointed out that Dr. Bugaje had attempted to change Obi’s well-known “consumption to production” campaign mantra while speaking on how the north can reduce its alarming poverty index. Datti was giving the keynote address at the recently concluded meeting of the Northern Assembly.

“That is true what Dr. Bugaje, a senior, senior brother, said about why those who steal shouldn’t be granted names or positions. Yet he ought to have put it much more politely, asking why power should be given to those who steal.

Obi and I are capable of transitioning Nigeria from a consumer to a producer logically. My senior colleague, Dr. Bugaje, again stopped short of using the word “production.” From consuming to processing, he said, because he is so intelligent. Yet I have no doubt that he has been interpreting Obi’s thoughts; we are the ones who will put an end to this pervasive corruption.”

