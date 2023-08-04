How criminals jumped into canal, abandoned guns, bullets, hard drugs, others during police raid

Some criminals said to be terrorizing residents of some areas in Rivers State escaped from police raid by jumping into a nearby canal while abandoning arms, ammunition as well as hard drugs in the process.

The Rivers State Police Command announced the development on Friday, adding that policemen of the command’s Octopus Unit raided the hideout of the criminals at Rumuokwuta in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state following information received by the command about their notorious activities.

(Caption): Some of the items said to have been recovered from the criminals as posted by state police command on Friday.

It was gathered that when the men raided the hideout, the criminals, on sighting the officers, took to their heels and jumped inside a canal in the area.

According to a statement by the state police command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko and posted on its Twitter handle, when the policemen searched the hideout, various items were recovered.

Among the items said to have been recovered included guns, 14 rounds of live ammunition, one magazine of a rifle, fifty wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 42 sachets of hard drug suspected to be Loud, among others.

The police statement added that more investigations are ongoing while efforts are on to arrest the fleeing criminals.

Below are screenshots of the tweets by the state police command on the matter:

