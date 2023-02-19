How Could Peter Obi Attempt To Be President When He Couldn’t Conduct Local Govt Elections? –Tambuwal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Sokoto state and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal does not believe that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is democratic enough to become the President of Nigeria.

Speaking at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa on Saturday, 18th of February 2023, Tambuwal accused Peter Obi of failing to conduct local government elections when he was Governor of Anambra state and he believes that was undemocratic of a candidate vying to become the President of Nigeria.

Tambuwal also pointed that Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition is no threat to the People’s Democratic Party because he believes it is dead on arrival.

In his words, he said: “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra he didn’t conduct one local govt election. How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”

The Politician further said: “I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigots.”

