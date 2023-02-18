NEWS

How Could Obi Attempt To Be President When He Couldn’t Conduct Local Government Elections?-Tambuwal

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has described the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as dead on arrival, adding how could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local government elections

Tambuwal said this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa. In his own words, Aminu Tambuwal said “As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC, again”

Speaking on the candidacy of Peter Obi, Tambuwal said “How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival

Source: The Vanguard paper

