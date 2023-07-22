How Could Anyone Have Advised Tinubu To Share 500bn To 12 Million Households? – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Dr. Hakeem went on to question the validity of the social register that was being used as the basis for identifying the households that would receive the cash palliative. He expressed doubt that this register was accurate and up-to-date, considering that it was created during President Buhari’s administration. He suggested that a more thorough and transparent process should have been used to determine the beneficiaries.

Furthermore, he raised concerns about the amount of money that each household was set to receive. With 500 billion Naira being divided among 12 million households, each household would only receive 8,000 Naira for six months. Dr. Hakeem believed that this amount was insufficient to provide any meaningful relief to the families who were struggling as a result of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Hakeem’s criticism of the cash palliative plan reflects a common sentiment among many Nigerians, who have been questioning the government’s response to the economic challenges posed by the pandemic. There is a growing frustration with what is perceived as inadequate and poorly executed relief efforts.

In order to address these concerns and regain public trust, it is essential for the government to ensure transparency and accountability in its actions. This includes a thorough review of the social register and the implementation process, as well as a reconsideration of the amount of money being disbursed to the affected households.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 3:30).

