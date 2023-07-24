How Come It Took The Leak Of The Mass Burial Document For The Gov To Explain The Victims?-Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted after the Lagos state governor came out to explain the viral document of the procurements of Mass Burial for 103 #Endsars Victims

The report stating that some of the victims who died during the protest would be given a mass burial, surfaced online on Sunday and has generated lots of comments

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released on the official page of the Lagos State Government, explained that the victims were not those who died at the Lekki Tollgate but those bodies that were recoverd from different parts of the states

Oby Ezekwesili said that it is good that the Lagos state governor has come out to speak about the issue but why did the explanation take that long. She said if the document had not leaked, does it mean they wouldn’t have explained the tragedy

