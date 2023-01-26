How come fuel became scarce the December before election?- APC youth leader, Dayo Israel asks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The national youth leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dayo Israel has claimed internal saboteurs may be behind the lingering fuel scarcity to make the ruling party look bad to Nigerians considering how close it is to the general elections.

His comments is coming after the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made similar remarks at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ogun State yesterday.

Tinubu had claimed that the lingering fuel scarcity and the naira redesign are plots by some powers that be to sabotage his chances at next month’s presidential election.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dayo Israel said,

“Over the last 7years, we have always had fuel availability every Christmas. It was even a major scorecard that December fuel crisis came to end. How come the December before election, suddenly fuel became scarce, reason am! To make APC look bad to Nigerians ? INTERNAL SABOTEURS”

