Chelsea will face Liverpool in their first game of the season. The Blues are looking forward to facing the Reds, but new signing Nkunku is currently recovering from an injury and could be sidelined.

Nkunku’s injury has taken a toll on Chelsea, with Pochettino looking to replace him ahead of a big game with Liverpool. The Frenchman was injured in Chelsea’s game against Borussia Dortmund and will now miss the Liverpool clash. But Christopher Nukunku is a sure starter for Chelsea and could join the first team once he returns to full fitness.

Nkunku, Jackson, Axel Disasi, and Ugochukwu are new signings for Chelsea this summer. Nicholas Jackson has also established himself as the team’s first player since joining Chelsea. He’s been in great form since he joined the club.

Raheem Sterling could play alongside Nicolas Jackson and Mudryk, while Christopher Nkunku could form a midfield partnership with Enzo Fernandes and Ugochukwu. Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile, Disasi, and Reece James are in defense, while Robert Sanchez is the goalkeeper.

GistSports (

)